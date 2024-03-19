Search

Rabya Kulsoom comes up with her take on Aurat March

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
Rabya Kulsoom views on Aurat March
Source: Instagram

Pakistani TV actress and social media influencer Rabya Kulsoom says Aurat March means standing up for women’s rights, not against men. 

In a recent podcast interview, Rabya Kalsoom openly opposed the Aurat March version, which was being promoted in Pakistan. Expressing her views on feminism, she said the very idea of feminism was not reaching the people it was meant for. 

If the slogans like “find your socks yourself” written on placards put on display at Aurat March reach people living outside urban centres, do you think people will understand their meaning. If these slogans are reaching in those areas, they are spreading wrong message. An abuser will beat his wife thrice more after reading this slogan on the placard. 

Rabya said that Aurat March needs to come out of this “find your socks yourself” and “reheat your food yourself” mindset. Feminism is far ahead of these things, she said, adding that she doesn’t like the direction the Aurat March is heading to in Pakistan. Aurat March is demanding rights like education and career for women, not pitting them against men. 

Rabya Kulsoom comes up with her take on Aurat March

