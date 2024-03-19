Rabya Kulsoom comes up with her take on Aurat March

Pakistani TV actress and social media influencer Rabya Kulsoom says Aurat March means standing up for women’s rights, not against men.
In a recent podcast interview, Rabya Kalsoom openly opposed the Aurat March version, which was being promoted in Pakistan. Expressing her views on feminism, she said the very idea of feminism was not reaching the people it was meant for.
If the slogans like “find your socks yourself” written on placards put on display at Aurat March reach people living outside urban centres, do you think people will understand their meaning. If these slogans are reaching in those areas, they are spreading wrong message. An abuser will beat his wife thrice more after reading this slogan on the placard.
Rabya said that Aurat March needs to come out of this “find your socks yourself” and “reheat your food yourself” mindset. Feminism is far ahead of these things, she said, adding that she doesn’t like the direction the Aurat March is heading to in Pakistan. Aurat March is demanding rights like education and career for women, not pitting them against men.
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
