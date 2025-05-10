India violates ceasefire hours after agreement along LoC

Just under three hours after reports emerged of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, fresh violations have reportedly taken place along the Line of Control (LoC).

Latest footage from Bhimber in AJK. This is a naked violation of ceasefire by India on LoC pic.twitter.com/4nNU0t2Yen — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) May 10, 2025

According to initial reports from military sources, Indian forces opened unprovoked fire in the Thub, Nadala, and Barnala sectors, targeting civilian areas and forward posts. The incidents have raised serious concerns about the durability of the ceasefire, which was seen as a positive step toward de-escalation following days of heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The Pakistani military is said to be responding with restraint while remaining on high alert.