India violates ceasefire hours after agreement along LoC

By Staff Reporter
9:05 pm | May 10, 2025
India Violates Ceasefire Within Hours In Thub Nadala And Barnala

Just under three hours after reports emerged of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, fresh violations have reportedly taken place along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to initial reports from military sources, Indian forces opened unprovoked fire in the Thub, Nadala, and Barnala sectors, targeting civilian areas and forward posts. The incidents have raised serious concerns about the durability of the ceasefire, which was seen as a positive step toward de-escalation following days of heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The Pakistani military is said to be responding with restraint while remaining on high alert.

