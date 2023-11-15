Israel storms Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, dismissing calls for humanitarian ceasefire

GAZA CITY – Israeli forces have stormed leading medical facility in Gaza, Al-Shifa Hospital, as Tel Aviv dismissed global calls for a ceasefire amid a dire humanitarian situation in the territory.

The Jewish forces started a raid against Palestine group on Wednesday, in what is said to be a targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area of a medical complex.

Gaza health ministry spokesperson told international media that Israeli forces raided Shifa hospital complex, alarming about the worsening conditions in the facility.

Israeli forces issued a statement, saying the operation was based on intelligence and an operational necessity, forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa hospital

It announced causing no harm to the civilians, and those taking shelter, but the world witnessed the catastrophic scenes in the enclave.

Tel Aviv earlier claimed that the Palestine resistance group is running a command centre underneath Al Shifa hospital, and uses medical facility tunnels underneath to conceal military operations and to hold hostages. Gaza officials deny the claims.

Jewish forces advanced ground operations against Palestine in later October as second phase of a war, while deaths in Gaza surpassed the 11,000 mark.

Israeli forces advanced bombardment Gaza with the help of Western allies who supported Tel Aviv in so-called right to self-defence.

The skirmishes started on October 7 when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by firing thousands of rockets and infiltrations into Israel. Palestinian militia said the incursion was against the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence by Israel.

As death toll crosses 11,000, nearly half of them are children, while countless others trapped under rubble. Over 2 million people have been displaced, and unable to escape the territory.