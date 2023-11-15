  

Search

Pakistan

Israel storms Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, dismissing calls for humanitarian ceasefire

Thousands of patients, infants, children and women are taking refuge at hospital amid Israeli invasion

Web Desk
09:44 AM | 15 Nov, 2023
gaza war
Source: File Photo

GAZA CITY – Israeli forces have stormed leading medical facility in Gaza, Al-Shifa Hospital, as Tel Aviv dismissed global calls for a ceasefire amid a dire humanitarian situation in the territory.

The Jewish forces started a raid against Palestine group on Wednesday, in what is said to be a targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area of a medical complex.

Gaza health ministry spokesperson told international media that Israeli forces raided Shifa hospital complex, alarming about the worsening conditions in the facility.

Israeli forces issued a statement, saying the operation was based on intelligence and an operational necessity, forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa hospital

It announced causing no harm to the civilians, and those taking shelter, but the world witnessed the catastrophic scenes in the enclave.

Tel Aviv earlier claimed that the Palestine resistance group is running a command centre underneath Al Shifa hospital, and uses medical facility tunnels underneath to conceal military operations and to hold hostages. Gaza officials deny the claims.

Jewish forces advanced ground operations against Palestine in later October as second phase of a war, while deaths in Gaza surpassed the 11,000 mark.

Israeli forces advanced bombardment Gaza with the help of Western allies who supported Tel Aviv in so-called right to self-defence.

The skirmishes started on October 7 when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by firing thousands of rockets and infiltrations into Israel. Palestinian militia said the incursion was against the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence by Israel.

As death toll crosses 11,000, nearly half of them are children, while countless others trapped under rubble. Over 2 million people have been displaced, and unable to escape the territory.   

Israeli occupation forces seize Gaza parliament, other government institutions

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:45 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

South Africa calls for Israeli PM Netanyahu's arrest over Gaza war ...

11:35 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Pakistani PM calls upon world to hold Israel accountable for war ...

11:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

Pakistan PM Kakar meets Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas ahead of ...

11:57 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Another Pakistani plane carrying aid for Gaza lands in Egypt

07:46 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Pakistan reacts to Israeli minister’s threat to strike Gaza with ...

11:35 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli minister’s remarks on using ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:40 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Ahsan Ramzan seals semifinals birth in IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 15 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.

The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 307 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.55 80.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.37 771.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.17 41.57
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.08 936.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.98 61.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.23 171.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.91 26.21
Omani Riyal OMR 745.58 753.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.87 79.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.32 26.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.4 320.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.99 8.14

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.

Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: