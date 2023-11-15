Ahsan Ramzan seals semifinals birth in IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship

DOHA – Young Pakistani cueist Ahsan Ramzan continues to shine and he now advanced to the semifinals of World 6-Red Snooker Championship being held in Doha.

Ahsan Ramzan, 18, outclassed Bahrain’s Habib Sabah to make his way into the semi finals.

He displayed A-game at the event and won the game with remarkable 5-2 scoreline. He executed shots and demonstrated outstanding cue control to seal spot in the prominent semifinal round.

Previously at the event, the snooker prodigy beat Sri Lankan cueist Susantha Boteju 4-2 (29-36, 48-09, 50-16, 65-06, 02-47, 48-06) but Latvia’s Rodion Judin outclassed Ahsan.

Another Pakistani cueist Mohammad Naseem Akhtar also advanced in the Snooker Championship in Doha.

Naseem Akhtar beat Nepal’s Santosh Putuwar 4-1 (39-29, 0-42, 45-07, 46-05, 38-36) and then claimed victory against Hong Kong player Cheung Ka Wai with an identical score (38-31, 76-24, 59-06, 29-38, 44-04).

Ahsan and other snooker player won several honours in their career. In 2022, Ahsan won the final of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation, beating another Iranian player in Qatar.

He etched his name in history books for being amateur snooker and become the second youngest player at world amateur snooker champion in the world.