India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi final free Live Streaming here

Hosts India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium today. The first semi-final game will start at 1:30 pm.

Men in Blue remained an outstanding squad at World Cup 2023 so far, coming for the semi-final by bagging all nine games of their group games.

Black Caps defeated India in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final, but with several changes in squad, the hosts remained fans favorite, and will take home ground advantage count.

On the other hand, New Zealand will eye playing with the style and all eyes are on cricket prodigy Rachin Ravindra with skipper Kane Williamson and other players will be giving their best to seal final spot.

Williamson-led side kickstarted CWC 23 campaign on positive note but they faced back-to-back four defeats with their qualification under the clouds at one point in the leading event.

India vs New Zealand semi-final Live Streaming

India vs New Zealand match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Where to watch India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023

India vs New Zealand Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.