Ahsan Ramzan creates history as Pakistan wins U-21 Asian Snooker Championship

KARACHI – Pakistani ace snooker player Ahsan Ramzan has made the nation proud for another time as he bagged the Asian U-21 Snooker Championship.

The country’s snooker prodigy outclassed Iran's Milad Pourali Darehchi 5-2 to bring home the first-ever Asian U-21 snooker title.

In the recent event, the young cueist started with full pace as he took lead by clinching the first four frames. Iran’s Darehchi made a comeback in the 5th and 6th frames but Ahsan gets back in game in the 7th frame.

The proud snooker player, who won several honours in his career, win the match with frame scores of 48-46, 70-5, 61-6, 62-29, 30-71, 55-67, 101-27.

Last year, Ahsan won the final of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation, beating another Iranian player in Qatar. He etched his name in history books for being amateur snooker and become the second youngest player at world amateur snooker champion in the world.