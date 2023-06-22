Search to find Titanic submarine now in critical stage as oxygen runs out

LONDON – US, and Canadian authorities are racing against time to find the missing submarine which vanishes during an expedition in the North Atlantic Ocean.
As the search entered day five, the missing vessel is now in a critical stage, experts claim that oxygen supplies for the ill-fated watercraft run out.
International media reported that all out efforts are underway to move all machinery needed while operations are led by ocean experts and engineering consultants.
It has been learnt that Canadian jet and huge ships are searching for the vessel and detected banging sounds from while the source of the sound remains unknown.
Those onboard the submarine includes Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
The watercraft embarked on a journey on Sunday morning from its mother ship to travel to the wreckage of iconic Titanic ship however it lost contact after 1 hour.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
