Search to find Titanic submarine now in critical stage as oxygen runs out

LONDON – US, and Canadian authorities are racing against time to find the missing submarine which vanishes during an expedition in the North Atlantic Ocean.

As the search entered day five, the missing vessel is now in a critical stage, experts claim that oxygen supplies for the ill-fated watercraft run out.

International media reported that all out efforts are underway to move all machinery needed while operations are led by ocean experts and engineering consultants.

It has been learnt that Canadian jet and huge ships are searching for the vessel and detected banging sounds from while the source of the sound remains unknown.

Those onboard the submarine includes Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The watercraft embarked on a journey on Sunday morning from its mother ship to travel to the wreckage of iconic Titanic ship however it lost contact after 1 hour.