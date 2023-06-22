Islamabad police introduce Dolphin Force to curb crime in capital

ISLAMABAD – In another bid to control the soaring crime rate in the country’s federal capital, Islamabad police introduced a new patrolling squad to control crimes and to improve the law and order situation.
The new Dolphin Force is an Emergency Response Unit, which was inspired by Turkiye Police Model, and the personnel of the force will use state of the art technology and rigorous training to deal with modern challenges.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled plaques for Dolphin and SPU Headquarters while he was accompanied by Interior minister, Planning minister and other officials.
Commending the steps of Interior Minister, the premier stressed on a comprehensive plan for the establishment of Dolphin force with the assistance of Turkiye.
He directed officials to get instructors from Istanbul to train Pakistani personnel as training will further boost skills and empower Dolphin Force members to efficiently handle any untoward incidents.
Meanwhile, a self-accountability system has been put in place, enabling evaluation performance of Dolphin Force members which aims to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within the unit.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
