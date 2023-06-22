Islamabad police introduce Dolphin Force to curb crime in capital

ISLAMABAD – In another bid to control the soaring crime rate in the country’s federal capital, Islamabad police introduced a new patrolling squad to control crimes and to improve the law and order situation.

The new Dolphin Force is an Emergency Response Unit, which was inspired by Turkiye Police Model, and the personnel of the force will use state of the art technology and rigorous training to deal with modern challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled plaques for Dolphin and SPU Headquarters while he was accompanied by Interior minister, Planning minister and other officials.

Commending the steps of Interior Minister, the premier stressed on a comprehensive plan for the establishment of Dolphin force with the assistance of Turkiye.

He directed officials to get instructors from Istanbul to train Pakistani personnel as training will further boost skills and empower Dolphin Force members to efficiently handle any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, a self-accountability system has been put in place, enabling evaluation performance of Dolphin Force members which aims to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within the unit.