After Elite and Dolphin squad, Lahore police introduce another patrol force

LAHORE – Lahore police on Saturday introduced a new patrolling squad, Ababeel force, to control crimes in congested areas and improve the law and order situation of the provincial capital as a support unit to ensure effective patrolling and cordon off the crime scenes.

Earlier, the purpose of the Dolphin Squad and Elite force at the time of launch was precisely described as the same - fighting crime in overcrowded and congested areas.

The new force comprises 20 motorcycles and 40 personnel.

Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar of Punjab Police inaugurated the Ababeel Squad by cutting the ribbon and riding a motorcycle at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines.

Dolphin Police spotted helping bike-riding girls ... 02:52 PM | 29 Sep, 2018 ﻿

Dogar while addressing the inauguration ceremony said the Ababeel Squad was completely made up of city police’s own resources and the purpose behind its formation was to eradicate crime in hotspot areas of the city. This squad will function under the supervision of SP Mujahid Squad from Qurban Lines, he added.