Pakistan

Islamabad court grants bail to Imaan Mazari in terrorism case

02:51 PM | 2 Sep, 2023
Islamabad court grants bail to Imaan Mazari in terrorism case
ISLAMABAD – Imaan Mazari, a human rights lawyer and daughter to former rights minister Shireen Mazari, was granted bail in a terror case recently registered against her in the federal capital.

The case was heard by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain and he approved the bail after hearing arguments from prosecution and defence.

The judge has ordered the suspect to submit surety bond of Rs10,000 for her bail.

Imaan was produced before the court after her three-day physical remand expired. Earlier this week, the ATC handed over the noted lawyer to police on the physical remand.

On Monday, Islamabad police confirmed that a case was registered against the daughter of former human rights minister at Bara Kahu police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

She was arrested by the Islamabad police again shortly after she was released from Adiala jail in the sedition case. As she came out of the jail, a team of police took her into custody and went away.

Imaan was first detained by law enforcers from her home in the early hours around a week back, while her mother, Pakistan’s former human rights minister, Shireen Mazari decried how her daughter was detained by over a dozen people.

Previously, the Islamabad court granted a three-day physical remand of Imaan and Ali Wazir, a day after the duo attended the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rally in Islamabad.

The arrest of a prominent social activist and lawyer earlier appeared in trending sections on social media, with thousands sharing concerns for their release. The move have been denounced by local and international rights organisations, political leaders, and activists.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called Imaan and Wazir's arrests point to a larger, more worrying pattern of state-sanctions.

