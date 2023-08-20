Imaan Mazari arrested for 'interference in state affairs'

ISLAMABAD – Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari was arrested from her residence in Islamabad during the wee hours of Sunday, the police confirmed.
Imaan, daughter of Shireen Mazari, was taken into custody for staging a sit-in, resistance, and interference in state affairs, police from the Tarnol Police Station personnel said.
Earlier, Shireen Mazari, a former minister and former PTI leader, has reported that individuals in plain clothes, including women, and paratroopers, forcibly took her daughter Imaan Mazari, describing it as a "kidnapping" incident.
Mazari made this revelation on a social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), disclosing that "officials forcibly entered her home and removed her daughter while she was in her night attire."
In her post, Mazari detailed the incident: "Just moments ago, female police officers, plainclothes individuals, and ranger personnel forcibly took my daughter from our home after breaking down our front door. They confiscated our security cameras, as well as her laptop and phone. When we inquired about their purpose, they simply seized Imaan and conducted a thorough search of our home. My daughter was in her nightclothes and requested a moment to change, but they forcibly took her away. Naturally, there were no warrants or any legal procedure followed. This is an act of state oppression. Please remember that only two women reside in this house. This is an abduction.”
Shireen Mazari condemned this incident and expressed her shock at the unlawful actions carried out by law enforcement officers who took her daughter late night.
She noted that during the raid, she had questioned the individuals about their motives, but they proceeded to forcibly remove Imaan and thoroughly search every part of their home. Both Shireen Mazari and Imaan were present in the house at the time of the incident.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
