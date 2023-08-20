Imaan Mazari arrested for 'interference in state affairs'

ISLAMABAD – Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari was arrested from her residence in Islamabad during the wee hours of Sunday, the police confirmed.

Imaan, daughter of Shireen Mazari, was taken into custody for staging a sit-in, resistance, and interference in state affairs, police from the Tarnol Police Station personnel said.

Earlier, Shireen Mazari, a former minister and former PTI leader, has reported that individuals in plain clothes, including women, and paratroopers, forcibly took her daughter Imaan Mazari, describing it as a "kidnapping" incident.

Mazari made this revelation on a social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), disclosing that "officials forcibly entered her home and removed her daughter while she was in her night attire."

In her post, Mazari detailed the incident: "Just moments ago, female police officers, plainclothes individuals, and ranger personnel forcibly took my daughter from our home after breaking down our front door. They confiscated our security cameras, as well as her laptop and phone. When we inquired about their purpose, they simply seized Imaan and conducted a thorough search of our home. My daughter was in her nightclothes and requested a moment to change, but they forcibly took her away. Naturally, there were no warrants or any legal procedure followed. This is an act of state oppression. Please remember that only two women reside in this house. This is an abduction.”

Just now police women, plainclothes people and r ager types took my daughter away after braking down our front door. Taking away our security cameras and her laptop and cell. We asked who they had xome for and they just dragged Imaan out. They marched all over the house. My… — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 19, 2023

Shireen Mazari condemned this incident and expressed her shock at the unlawful actions carried out by law enforcement officers who took her daughter late night.

She noted that during the raid, she had questioned the individuals about their motives, but they proceeded to forcibly remove Imaan and thoroughly search every part of their home. Both Shireen Mazari and Imaan were present in the house at the time of the incident.