Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 20, 2023

Web Desk 10:20 AM | 20 Aug, 2023
Daily Horoscope – August 20, 2023

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you will be a spending a lovely day with the family purchasing materials for home maintenance.  Prior to making any personal decision, make sure you are fully informed to avoid an error. Stay calm and contended.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you will be able to complete your assignment in any circumstance. There is a chance to obtain delayed work. Working with family members will also help you find solutions to many issues. Students may encounter obstacles on their path to higher education.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, if you’re unsure about something important, talk it over with someone close to you for best guidance. Efficiency will be a factor for you in time management as well. Try to use the phone and the internet to maintain contact with everyone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, finding a solution for the long-standing issue will provide relief. Property-related projects could encounter various difficulties. Your aptitude will enable you to come up with a solution to the problem. In financial matters, the budget needs to get extra attention. Be alert and proactive.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you will be recognized for your service to society or social activities by all means. You’ll feel contented when you share adventures with family members and friends. You need to have complete knowledge of a task is appropriate before beginning it.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

This day reminds you to keep your relationships with a hostile party. Stay calm and avoid a dispute at workplace. Maintain a good relationship with your wife. Take measures to defend yourself from pollution and the environment. Be optimist and stronger.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, it’s now mandatory to monitoring children’s activities after their negligence. In this time of economic distress, it is important to pay closer attention to company activity. You’ll become healthy and active if you follow a regular schedule and timetable.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, there will be more and unlimited avenues open for your abroad visit. You must keep a positive attitude to follow suit a proper and legal process to achieve your set goals.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December21)

Today, you need to adopt a very rational approach in life. Your nature and friendly mindset will succeed you. Don’t rely on others without any confirmation. Be vigilant and sensible.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, enjoy the pulse and drive yourself with the spur of the moment. Be a strong-headed man to tackle all issues. Help others in their tasks but don’t let them take this favour as granted. Be mature and sensible to evaluate others.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, life has been testing your nerves but be brave and strong to deal all. Love others who seek your kindness. Don’t waste time and focus energies in the assigned tasks. Recognize your talent and unleash when it required.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20)

This day reminds you that pending tasks must be accomplished at every cost. You need some holy and spiritual practice to mediate and reflect. Have a faith in your abilities and strive to achieve these goals. Be honest and dedicated to yourself.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19 August 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope – August 18, 2023

09:20 AM | 18 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 17 August 2023

09:02 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16 August 2023 

09:02 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 15 August, 2023 

09:02 AM | 15 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope -14th August, 2023

09:03 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Why is Maya Ali trending on Twitter?

10:43 AM | 20 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 20, 2023

10:20 AM | 20 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 20, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today


KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (20 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Karachi PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Islamabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Peshawar PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Quetta PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Sialkot PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Attock PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Gujranwala PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Jehlum PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Multan PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Bahawalpur PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Gujrat PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Nawabshah PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Chakwal PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Hyderabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Nowshehra PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Sargodha PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Faisalabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Mirpur PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: