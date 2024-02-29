Search

ad
Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29th February 2024

Web Desk
08:03 AM | 29 Feb, 2024
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today. You may have unexpected economic loss or physical malady. Be responsible person, You must be more focused and determined. Stay progressed and motivated in life by dint of struggle and effort. Be positive and realistic in life. 

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you must be very blunt and brave to face all odds of life. Share alms and charity among the poor to gain spiritual gains and calmness. Stay connected with friends and family in life.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you have to forget all past’s obstacles and odds of life but plan wisely and sensibly for the academic preparation. Stay motivated and focused.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have to realize your strengths and weaknesses as an individual. Stay blessed and progressive as a whole. Be proactive and alert in life. Always keep hunting the best option to avail.
Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you need to be patient and keep going as you get closer to achieving your long-term goal, both in your personal and professional life. Your married life will bring prosperity and happiness to your life. Feel happy and contented. 

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, your partner may get angry with you over something you did not expect to be wrong in the first place. Your loaned money will find its way back to you. Be economical and sensible in expenses.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you have to realize the contribution of spouse. Work may get hectic but you will manage to take out time for your friends and family. Stay motivated and thrilled. Love to all who supported and motivated in every mission.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you have to keep pace with life and enjoy precious moments of life. Stay connected with old buddies and take the best decisions for upcoming life. Be bold and face others as confident and strong man.
 
Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you have committed many mistakes and errors in past and seek a new prospect of life. Stay serious and solemn while being assigned tasks. Be committed and self-confident for best life to ahead.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you have to be certain and confirmed in all financial affairs. Stay determined and stick to the tasks assigned. Remain positive and vigilant whenever you find criticism from the superiors.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have been striving for a matured and sensible outlook of social life. Be positive and determined to restart new business and stock exchange profiting offers. Be obedient and remain calm with elders and the parents.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you are to prone to market trends as successful business man. Feel relaxed and enjoy leisure time with family members. Be positive and practical minded man in life.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:03 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th February 2024

08:24 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 28th February, 2024

08:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th February, 2024

08:26 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 26th February, 2024

08:22 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th February 2024

08:23 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February, 2024

Advertisement

Latest

08:32 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 29 Feb 2024

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Gold price plunges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 29 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:03 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: