President convenes NA session hours before oath-taking of elected MNAs

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi summoned a session of the National Assembly on Thursday with hope of resolving the matter of reserved seats.

Dr Alvi summoned the session to be held today at 10:00am while newly elected representatives have started arriving at lower house of the parliament.

The session was convened hours before the house was set to meet for the oath-taking of newly-elected Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Dr Alvi however conveyed reservations over the tone in the summary forwarded by interim prime minister Anwaarul Kakar. He said the previous move was in accordance with the provisions of Article 48(1) of the Constitution.

“It is not understood on what grounds it has been taken as a partisan act, though it was also aimed at the completion of the National Assembly in accordance with Article 51 of the Constitution,” President Alvi said on social media.

NA Session

Former premiers Nawaz Sharif, his brother and party nominee for new PM Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Abdul Aleem Khan and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf have been allotted seats on the front line of government benches.

Omar Ayub Khan, ex-speaker Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai will sit in the front row of the opposition benches.