Pakistan to increase petrol price from March 1

ISLAMABAD - The outgoing government is likely to jack up prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) for the first half of March 2024 amid adjustments in international prices, and import premium.
Reports in local media said petrol price is expected to go up by Rs4 per litre as cost of both major petroleum products moved up in international market.
The price of petrol will increase by Rs3-4 per litre compared to diesel, which is expected to rise by Rs1-1.5 per litre, depending on the final exchange rate.
Price of petrol has risen by approximately $0.5 per barrel to $90.78, while diesel prices saw plunge by 8 cents per barrel to $101.05. The import premium paid by PSO for petrol has increased to $10.45 per barrel this fortnight from $9.47 per barrel, whereas it remains stable for HSD at $6.5 per barrel.
The interim government has already imposed maximum permissible limit of Rs60 per litre for petroleum levy on both petrol and diesel as target for petroleum levy collection for FY24 stands at Rs869 billion, with about Rs475 billion collected in the first half of the fiscal year.
Authorities are looking to collect around Rs970 billion by the end of the year, with a revised target of Rs920 billion by June.
In recent weeks, petrol and electricity prices significantly contributed to the high inflation rate, reaching 27.5pc in January, as measured by the consumer price index.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
