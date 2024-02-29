Doctors in Pakistan restricted to practice aesthetic medicine without training

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has shared a new update about practicing aesthetic medicine as majority of cosmetic practitioners who are administering such procedures are not trained.

A statement issued by doctors' statutory regulatory authority said practice of aesthetic medicine and aesthetic surgeries will only be done by those who hold degree and diploma in aesthetic medicine.

It said general practitioners including MBBS and BDS degree holders are currently practicing aesthetic medicine across Pakistan, but now aesthetic medicine courses and workshops will only be attended by registered practitioners from the PMDC.

The statement further said that aesthetic procedures will only be performed by PMDC-approved doctors.

Health Care Commissioners have been directed to inspect medical facilities offering aesthetic medicine and surgery and action will be taken against those violating laws.





