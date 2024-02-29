Doctors in Pakistan restricted to practice aesthetic medicine without training

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has shared a new update about practicing aesthetic medicine as majority of cosmetic practitioners who are administering such procedures are not trained.
A statement issued by doctors' statutory regulatory authority said practice of aesthetic medicine and aesthetic surgeries will only be done by those who hold degree and diploma in aesthetic medicine.
It said general practitioners including MBBS and BDS degree holders are currently practicing aesthetic medicine across Pakistan, but now aesthetic medicine courses and workshops will only be attended by registered practitioners from the PMDC.
The statement further said that aesthetic procedures will only be performed by PMDC-approved doctors.
Health Care Commissioners have been directed to inspect medical facilities offering aesthetic medicine and surgery and action will be taken against those violating laws.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
