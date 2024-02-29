PSL 9 Match 16: Karachi Kings face off Quetta Gladiators today - Check Live score, and squads

KARACHI - The ninth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) continues with action packed games and on Thursday former champions Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with Islamabad Karachi Kings at National Bank Stadium in port city.

Shadab Khan led Islamabad United clinched their second success in the marque tournament as they outclassed Karachi Kings by 7 wickets.

Kiwi star Colin Munro helped his side chase a not-so-difficult target of 166 to edge over Kings in the first game of the Karachi leg.

After winning the fifth game of the season, Islamabad United languishes at 4th spot on the points table with Karachi moving down to 5th.

Quetta Gladiators are coming to Thursday action after first defeat of the season, marked by a blasting performance against Sultans.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Squad

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed