Babar Salem Swati sworn in as KP Assembly Speaker

PESHAWAR – Babar Saleem Khan Swati has been elected as Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Thursday,

Swati, who belonged to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), secured 89 votes during the voting in the provincial legislature. Mushtaq Ghani administered oath from Babar Swati.

The opposition’s side nominated candidate for speaker is Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ihsanullah Mian Khail got 17 votes.

The newly elected members of KP assembly were sworn in on Wednesday. 115 newly elected representatives took oath in a session marred by ruckus.

The meeting of the provincial legislature was summoned by KP Governor Ghulam Ali last week following advice from the caretaker Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah.