National Assembly elected members take oath amid ruckus, protest against poll rigging

ISLAMABAD - The maiden session of the sixteenth National Assembly was started with one hour delay at Parliament House in Islamabad and newly elected members of the national legislature have taken oath amid ruckus and chaos.

The newly-elected members of the national legislature will take oath today, 20 days after general elections as President Arif Alvi belatedly summoned its inaugural session late last night.

Dr. Alvi had earlier opposed summary from the caretaker administration to schedule the session for the oath-taking of newly elected lawmakers on Feb 29. He raised objection that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not yet allocated all the reserved seats in the house, making it incomplete.

The session was convened hours before the house was set to meet for the oath-taking of newly-elected Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif, his brother and party nominee for new PM Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Abdul Aleem Khan and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf have been allotted seats on the front line of government benches.

Omar Ayub Khan, ex-speaker Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai will sit in the front row of the opposition benches.

