National Assembly elected members take oath amid ruckus, protest against poll rigging

ISLAMABAD - The maiden session of the sixteenth National Assembly was started with one hour delay at Parliament House in Islamabad and newly elected members of the national legislature have taken oath amid ruckus and chaos.
Dr. Alvi had earlier opposed summary from the caretaker administration to schedule the session for the oath-taking of newly elected lawmakers on Feb 29. He raised objection that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not yet allocated all the reserved seats in the house, making it incomplete.
Nawaz Sharif, his brother and party nominee for new PM Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Abdul Aleem Khan and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf have been allotted seats on the front line of government benches.
Omar Ayub Khan, ex-speaker Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai will sit in the front row of the opposition benches.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
