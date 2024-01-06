PTI moves SC for early hearing of petition on 'bat' symbol

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a miscellaneous application in the Supreme Court, seeking an expedited hearing of its petition contesting the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) January 3 decision that deprived the party of its iconic “bat” election symbol.
The PHC, on January 3, overturned the stay order granted by its single-member bench, reinstating the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling, nullifying the PTI’s intra-party elections and revoking its election symbol. In response, the PTI has challenged this verdict in the Supreme Court.
The PTI’s application urges the apex court to schedule the hearing of its petition for Monday, citing the urgency and importance of the matter. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, representing PTI, emphasized the significance of the election symbol, stating that failure to grant interim relief would exclude the party from the electoral process, causing candidates to contest using different symbols and potentially bypassing regulations on floor crossing.
The electoral symbol holds immense importance for voters in identifying their chosen candidate during elections. A lack of a unified symbol could lead to voter confusion, potentially resulting in the loss of votes for the PTI.
Failure to restore the PTI’s electoral symbol would compel the party to partake in elections without its emblematic “bat,” which party leaders view as a substantial setback, given its historical use in various polls.
The PHC’s six-page order highlighted that its previous decision had hindered the smooth electoral process supervised by the ECP. Consequently, the PHC revoked its interim order, directing the ECP to proceed with the election process as per its constitutional mandate.
This legal tussle stems from the ECP’s December 22 ruling, which declared the PTI’s intra-party polls as “illegal” and barred the party from utilizing the ‘bat’ symbol. Despite the PHC’s December 26 suspension of the ECP’s order and the reinstatement of the ‘bat’ symbol, the subsequent January 3 decision now compels PTI candidates to contest elections independently.
Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
