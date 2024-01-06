Search

Immigration

Kenya begins visa-free entry for everyone after slight delay

Web Desk
06:44 PM | 6 Jan, 2024
Kenya begins visa-free entry for everyone after slight delay

NAIROBI - The authorities in Kenya welcomed the first batch of foreigners on visa-free entry days after a delay postponed the visa relaxation.

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok confirmed the development and said the country expects to double tourist arrival numbers by the end of 2024.

He opined that the authorities had made sure that traveling to Kenya was going to be an easy and pleasant experience.

The official highlighted that the country has been receiving about 2 million tourists per year, adding that the visa relaxation would increase that number to over 5 million.

The comments come as Kenya launched the latest electronic travel authorization (ETA) system, replacing traditional visas with a simple online application process with a minimal $30 processing fee.

The introduction of the system provides a hassle-free entry experience for global travelers for a 90-day stay. 

The pandemic has affected the economies dependent on tourism across the world and the latest visa regime aims at recovering the tourist numbers to pre-pandemic levels and ultimately boosting them further. 

The government claims to have earned $1.8 billion from tourism revenue in 2023 and with the latest change, Kenya aims to earn $9.5 billion from tourism revenue annually.

Earlier last month, President William Ruto had declared the nation's decision to abolish visa requirements for international visitors, effective Jan. 1 though the decision was postponed a few days ago.

"Following the presidential directive that Kenya will be a visa-free country from January 2024, an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system is in the process of development and implementation," Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) had said at that time as a reason for the delay.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

03:42 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

India set to terminate visa-free regime with its neighbour: Details ...

07:44 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

UK Student Visa: Tough regulations come into effect and here's what ...

03:58 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Finland amends Schengen Visa rules, increases daily financial ...

03:18 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Kenya reverses decision of visa-free entry for travelers

09:11 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Pakistanis can travel to these 8 countries without visa on ordinary ...

04:13 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

China, Thailand drop visa requirements permanently: Details inside

Immigration

10:36 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Iran confirms suspension of Umrah flights to Saudi Arabia: Details ...

04:21 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Do not travel to these 21 countries: US issues fresh advisory for ...

03:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

US Justice Department sues Texas over anti-immigration law

06:29 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Religious Affairs minister leaves for Saudi Arabia

Advertisement

Latest

06:44 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Kenya begins visa-free entry for everyone after slight delay

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th January 2024

Forex

Rupee registers marginal gain against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check 6 Jan forex rates

Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price drops in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 6 Jan 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 January 2024

On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/

Meanwhile,  22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: