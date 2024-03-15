Search

Immigration

Japan to ease residency process for foreigners with new training program

Web Desk
07:27 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
Japan to ease residency process for foreigners with new training program

TOKYO - The residency process for foreign workers is going to be smooth soon as the government of Japan is set to introduce a new training program for foreigners.

The existing technical intern program for foreigners would be replaced with the new training program which has been designed to provide training for unskilled foreign workers, enabling them to secure Type 1 residency status - a classification awarded to foreign workers having specified skills, thus enabling them to work in the country over the medium to long term.

In a move expected to be tabled during the ongoing parliamentary session, proposed legislation seeks to overhaul Japan's immigration regime and these amendments are anticipated to come into effect as early as 2027. 

Transitionary measures have been included to ensure continuity for foreigners currently engaged in internships, allowing them to remain in Japan until the conclusion of their three-year programs, even after the implementation of the new system, Japan Times reported.

The primary objective behind this legislation is to address the skyrocketing labor shortages across various sectors in Japan. The envisioned training system is expected to anticipate a smooth transition for foreign workers trained under this new framework to secure residency status under the specified skills scheme.

Under the proposed system, the training period extends over three years. Successful completion of skill assessments and Japanese-language proficiency examinations will qualify foreign workers for Type 1 residency status under the specified skills scheme, allowing them to work in Japan for up to five years. Furthermore, those achieving Type 2 status, tailored for highly skilled foreign workers, will attain permanent residency along with the ability to bring family members to Japan.

In response to these developments, Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi expressed optimism regarding the prolonged stay of foreign workers in Japan, foreseeing their enhanced skills contributing significantly to the country's workforce. Notably, the new training system offers flexibility, permitting trainees to switch employers under specific conditions.

Besides, the proposed legislation aims to strengthen penalties for individuals involved in encouraging illegal work by foreigners, with proposed jail terms of up to five years or substantial fines. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

