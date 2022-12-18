The world has now become a global street moving a notch further from the concept of a global village and the skilled workforce is no more interested in keeping themselves confined to their own borders. When it comes to the options non-EU nationals have, Portugal also pops up as one of the leading countries but if you have a job offer from a company or employer in Portugal, you can apply for a Work Visa.

The process is not as complex as one thinks but can be a bit time taking. When you get a job, your employer will seek a work permit for you on your behalf. After that permit is acquired, you have to apply for a work visa from Portugal.

This article will take you through the process needed to get a work visa for Portugal.

Types of Portugal Work Visa

There are multiple options when it comes to a working visa for Portugal which is listed below:

Work Visa for Skilled Workers

Portugal offers skilled workers visas if you are a well-qualified and skilled worker in areas including engineering, science, medicine, IT, or any other well-reputed field. It is to be mentioned that the temporary residence permit for employed workers is valid for two years from the date of issue of the corresponding title and renewable for successive periods of three years.

Work Visa for Self employed individuals

Applicants who have businesses or are service providers and want to work in Portugal will need to get a Self-employed visa and work as independent candidates. The documents needed for this visa also include evidence of the founding of a partnership according to the law or service contract with a company as a liberal professional.

Work Visa for Highly Skilled workers

Exceptionally well-qualified professionals can apply for visas under this category. By exceptionally well qualified, it is understood that these individuals earn a salary worth 1.5 times the gross annual salary of Portugal (1,752.52 euros/month) or three times the index value of social support – IAS (1.316,43 euros/month).

Work Visa for Cultural Activities

If someone is interested in joining any cultural activity in Portugal i. e any art exhibition or event of such type, cultural activity Work Visa would have to be sought.

Work Visa for Teaching

The work visa for teaching can be applied if one gets an offer to work as a teacher in an educational or vocational training centre or research institute in Portugal. The documents needed for this type of visa also include a contract of employment or of services compatible with the teaching activity or an invitation letter issued by the educational or vocational training establishment or research centre. It is to be kept in mind that the temporary residence permit for teaching activity is valid for two years from the date of issue of the corresponding title and renewable for successive periods of three years.

Tech visa

Portugal is well aware of the technological advancements taking place and so it offers a Tech visa if one gets an offer from a technology or innovation-based company in Portugal.

For applying for the Tech visa, evidence has to be furnished that the applicant has adequate accommodation and is at least 18 years of age.

It is to be mentioned here that the visa categories elaborated above are for Non-EU citizens whereas, if you are a national of the EU/EEA or Switzerland, you don’t require a work visa and only a residence certificate suffices if you are planning to stay for over three months.

Portugal Work Visa Requirements 2023.

The following documents are generally needed to apply for a work visa in Portugal.

· A valid passport (Also check its date of expiry)

· Passport size photographs which are needed with the application.

· Proof of living a sustainable life in the country of residence (Usually bank statements serve the purpose).

· Criminal record showing that you are clean.

· A document with a statement of approval to SEF to check your criminal records. (The Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras - SEF is a police service which enforces immigration and asylum in Portugal under government guidelines.)

· Evidence of health insurance

· Evidence of living in Portugal

· Contract of employment

· If you are a citizen or already living in Portugal, you must provide proof of stay

· All documents must be in English or Portuguese.

· All academic transcripts must be legalised.

The requirement of documents varies as per the type of visa you are seeking.

Portugal Work Visa Applying Process

Now let’s get back to our main issue which involves the process to apply for a work visa. You must know that once you get a job offer, you will need to follow the broader three parts of the application process which are:

· Your employer must apply for the work permit on your behalf. This should be done before you board any flight to Portugal.

· Candidates can apply for a work visa through the Embassy of Portugal.

· Once you have entered Portugal, the next step will be applying for a Residence permit.

Processing Time of Portugal Work Visa

Nothing worth achieving is done in haste and so is the case with Portugal’s visa.

Usually, the application process takes up to 60 days. The Portugal embassy takes up to 2-3 months to issue a visa; however, the duration can vary depending on the type and nature of your employment.

Cost of Work Visa for Portugal

The cost of the work visa is not much when it comes to its output. The applicant needs to pay the fee under different categories (though these can vary depending on the country, and type);

· The cost of an entry visa is €90.

· The cost for the application process for a residence permit is €83.

· After receiving the work permit from SEF, one needs to pay €72.

What is the Validity period of a Portuguese Work Visa?

After you receive your work visa permit, its validity period ranges from one to two years. After the expiry of this time, one can apply to renew the work permit. Once someone completes five years of residency in Portugal, they can apply for Permanent residence.

When can I become a citizen of Portugal?

The ones seeking citizenship in Portugal need to know that once you have completed your temporary or permanent residency of at least six years, you can apply for Portuguese citizenship.

Can one work in Portugal during the study?

One can work in Portugal as a full-time or part-time student at any Portuguese university or institution but the working hours depend on your nationality. For instance, citizens of the EU/EEA or Switzerland can work for as much as they want while those who don’t fall into this category are only eligible to work up to 20 hours as a part-time worker. The limit changes during semester breaks or holidays, in which the hours can be extended.

Can someone work in Portugal on Family Visa?

It is allowed; however, SEF needs to be in the loop for that purpose.