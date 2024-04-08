New Zealand tightens visa conditions for low skilled workers

AUCKLAND - More and more countries are making the visa conditions strict for foreign workers as New Zealand has also introduced fresh rules in this regard.

The government has responded to what it says 'unsustainable migration levels' by reducing the allowed duration of stay for low-skilled workers.

Under the fresh amendments, low-skilled applicants now have to meet English-language requirements and are allowed to stay on for three years instead of the current five-year period.

"Getting our immigration settings right is critical to this government's plan to rebuild the economy," said Immigration Minister Erica Stanford as 173,000 people migrated to New Zealand last year.

Under the amended rules, applicants for most work visas will have to meet requirements for skills and work experience besides employers who have been made responsible for ensuring that migrants meet the specified requirements before offering them a job.

The government has also shelved plans to add 11 roles, such as welders, fitters and turners, to the list of occupations that would qualify for a fast track to residency.

The immigration minister said that the fresh rules mark the start of a more comprehensive work program to create a smarter immigration system, adding that strict visa rules also help prevent the exploitation of migrant workers.

With a population of 5.3 million, New Zealand has been recording a surge in migration since 2022 and the immigration minister has highlighted that the government was focused on attracting and retaining highly skilled migrants such as secondary teachers, where there is a skill shortage.

"At the same time we need to ensure that New Zealanders are put to the front of the line for jobs where there are no skills shortages," Ms Stanford said.

Though the announcement has been made recently, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon admitted in 2023 that the country's high net migration rates were not sustainable.

Some policymakers have warned that the new arrivals may further increase rents and house prices thus creating a housing crisis similar to the one experienced in Canada.

It is to be noted that the visa rules have not been welcomed by all as the country's business community says that the new visa rules could have "unintended" consequences.

Though immigration has soared, New Zealanders have been moving out of the country, and in 2023 alone, 47,000 citizens preferred to relocate to other countries.

The 'anti-immigration' push is a global phenomenon as Australia also announced in December that it will halve its migration intake by tightening visa rules for international students and low-skilled workers.

Moreover, Canada and the United Kingdom have also announced to discourage the entry of international students through fresh laws and rules.