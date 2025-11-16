Pakistanis Work Visa Holders to register on ‘Pak Soft Skills’ before traveling abroad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan authorities announced that all citizens traveling abroad on work visas must now register on the ‘Pak Soft Skills’ platform, starting November 19, 2025. Officials warn that failure to register or get required certificate will result in denial of the protector stamp on passports, effectively barring Pakistanis from going abroad for employment.

The announcement comes from Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment (BIEE). The protector stamp long served as legal clearance for overseas workers, but now the government is making it conditional on this new online training and registration system.

Authorities say the program aims to protect Pakistani workers, prevent illegal employment and trafficking, and enhance professional skills. But critics argue it adds yet another layer of bureaucracy and cost to the visa process.

What Citizens Must Do

To comply, Pakistani work visa holders must:

Register on the Pak Soft Skills platform at softskills.oec.gov.pk. Submit personal details including CNIC number, passport number, educational qualifications, and expected overseas benefits. Complete a mandatory online soft skills training program, covering: Communication

Teamwork

Leadership

Professional behavior

The program includes video lectures, quizzes, short tasks, and a final online test. Successful participants receive a digital certificate, which is mandatory for processing the protector stamp. The government has confirmed that the training is free of charge, but non-compliance could halt travel plans indefinitely.

With new rules in place, immigration experts said new certification may be unnecessary, noting that protector stamps and existing procedures were previously sufficient. They also warned that requirement could increase visa processing costs and questioned how the program would align with existing work visa assessments.

He pointed out that Pakistanis are already vetted for skills and merit before going abroad, and introducing another requirement may complicate matters further. Officials insist the program is designed to ensure maximum protection for Pakistani workers, giving them legal, professional, and cultural preparation before leaving the country.