New Affidavit Rule for Pakistanis traveling abroad on Work Visas

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) tightened restrictions at major international airports, demanding new affidavits from Pakistanis traveling abroad for employment.

Despite holding valid work visas, protector certificates, tickets, passports, and employment contracts, dozens of travelers have been denied boarding over “suspicion” of illegal travel. Reports reveal that in just the past week, over 150 Pakistanis were offloaded from Lahore Airport alone, primarily those heading to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Dubai, and other Gulf countries.

FIA officials shared an update on the move, saying some Pakistanis attempt to use Gulf nations as transit points to illegally reach Europe.

Under the new regulation, travelers must now provide a sworn affidavit certified by Grade 19-20 government officer, promising to remain in their destination country and not attempt unauthorized travel to a third nation. FIA says the move is part of a government campaign against human smuggling and aims to protect lives and safeguard Pakistan’s international reputation.

Affected workers are calling measures “unfair, confusing, and financially devastating.” The lack of clarity on new rule is compounding problem, as travelers report being told only to “bring an affidavit” with no guidance on how, where, or from whom to get it certified.

Protectorate Department posted inspectors at airports in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Peshawar to verify documents on the spot. Officials say they are working to clear travelers whose documents are complete but admit that some FIA officers still refuse to allow passage without the affidavit.

Overseas Employment Promoters Association lamented FIA’s actions as “unnecessarily strict” and warned that continued enforcement could erode the confidence of Pakistani workers traveling abroad legally, potentially harming the country’s economy and global reputation. They also urged government to create a digital verification system connecting the FIA, Bureau of Immigration, and Protectorate Department to streamline approvals and prevent unnecessary offloading.

With thousands of workers potentially affected, the new rules are raising serious questions about fairness, transparency, and the government’s approach to protecting its citizens abroad.