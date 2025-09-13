PIA cancels all Flights to Canada for September 2025; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) temporarily suspended its flights to Canada, sending ripples across travelers this month.

The pause comes as airline undertakes critical maintenance on its long-range Boeing 777 aircraft, the backbone of its non-stop transatlantic routes.

The airline called it temporary but key to ensure aircraft are fully prepared for a surge in passengers expected next month. Both Boeing 777s will undergo an intensive three-week inspection, including rigorous technical checks and replacement of key components, a mandatory procedure done once every ten years to maintain international safety standards.

Officials said maintenance schedule was strategically planned to avoid major disruptions during the upcoming travel peak, but national air carrier apologized for any inconvenience caused.

The airline reassured passengers that safety and aircraft readiness are the top priorities. Once complete, the overhaul will allow PIA to resume flights with fully airworthy planes, ready to handle the rising international travel demand.