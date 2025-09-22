THESE countries blacklisted by UAE, But Pakistan stays off the list!

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates stopped issuing tourist and work visas for citizens of nine African and Asian countries.

The list includes Uganda, Sudan, Somalia, Cameroon, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, Lebanon, and Bangladesh. Pakistan is not affected by the suspension.

According to UAE immigration authorities, Visa applications from these countries are temporarily on hold until further notice. While officials have not provided an official explanation, reports suggest the decision is linked to security concerns and diplomatic tensions.

UAE has previously implemented similar visa restrictions on certain nations.

The country introduced stricter rules for visit visas to improve compliance and prevent misuse. Travellers must now provide:

At least Dh 3,000 (≈816 USD) in cash or credit. Mandatory to confirm planned exit. Hotel booking or letter from relatives/friends. Minimum six months from travel date.

These documents must be submitted during the visa application, not at airport. Authorities warn that travellers failing to meet these requirements may be denied boarding or detained upon arrival.