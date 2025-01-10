Countries Pakistanis can travel to without a visa in 2025

Pakistani citizens have good news for 2025: they can travel to 12 countries without needing a visa. Henley & Partners, a renowned organization that ranks the strength of passports worldwide, released this list.
Pakistani Passport and Visa-Free Access
While the Pakistani passport is often ranked among the weakest globally, it still allows visa-free or easy access to 33 countries. Out of these, 12 countries offer complete visa-free travel for Pakistani passport holders, enabling them to enter with just their passport.
Categories of Visa-Free Access
Henley & Partners divides visa-free access into three categories:
- True Visa-Free Access: No prior arrangements or documentation are required.
- Visa on Arrival: A visa is issued upon reaching the destination.
- Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA): An online travel authorization is required before departure.
Countries Offering Visa-Free Access to Pakistanis
The following 12 countries welcome Pakistani citizens without requiring a visa:
- Barbados – A Caribbean island nation.
- Cook Islands – Located in the South Pacific.
- Dominica – A small Caribbean island country.
- Haiti – Another Caribbean nation.
- Madagascar – The world’s fourth-largest island, located off the coast of Africa.
- Micronesia – An island country in the Pacific Ocean.
- Montserrat – A British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean.
- Niue – A small island nation in the South Pacific.
- Rwanda – A landlocked country in Africa.
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – A Caribbean nation near the United States.
- Trinidad and Tobago – Another Caribbean island nation.
- Vanuatu – An island country near Australia.
What to Keep in Mind
Even for visa-free travel, carrying a valid passport is mandatory. The growing accessibility of visa-free destinations is a step forward for Pakistani travelers, offering them more opportunities for leisure, business, and cultural exchange in the coming year.