Countries Pakistanis Can Travel to Without a Visa in 2025

Pakistani citizens have good news for 2025: they can travel to 12 countries without needing a visa. Henley & Partners, a renowned organization that ranks the strength of passports worldwide, released this list.

Pakistani Passport and Visa-Free Access

While the Pakistani passport is often ranked among the weakest globally, it still allows visa-free or easy access to 33 countries. Out of these, 12 countries offer complete visa-free travel for Pakistani passport holders, enabling them to enter with just their passport.

Categories of Visa-Free Access

Henley & Partners divides visa-free access into three categories:

  1. True Visa-Free Access: No prior arrangements or documentation are required.
  2. Visa on Arrival: A visa is issued upon reaching the destination.
  3. Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA): An online travel authorization is required before departure.

Countries Offering Visa-Free Access to Pakistanis

The following 12 countries welcome Pakistani citizens without requiring a visa:

  1. Barbados – A Caribbean island nation.
  2. Cook Islands – Located in the South Pacific.
  3. Dominica – A small Caribbean island country.
  4. Haiti – Another Caribbean nation.
  5. Madagascar – The world’s fourth-largest island, located off the coast of Africa.
  6. Micronesia – An island country in the Pacific Ocean.
  7. Montserrat – A British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean.
  8. Niue – A small island nation in the South Pacific.
  9. Rwanda – A landlocked country in Africa.
  10. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – A Caribbean nation near the United States.
  11. Trinidad and Tobago – Another Caribbean island nation.
  12. Vanuatu – An island country near Australia.

What to Keep in Mind

Even for visa-free travel, carrying a valid passport is mandatory. The growing accessibility of visa-free destinations is a step forward for Pakistani travelers, offering them more opportunities for leisure, business, and cultural exchange in the coming year.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

