Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for summit on girls’ education

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is set to visit Pakistan to participate in a summit on girls’ education, scheduled for January 11 and 12 in Islamabad. The event aims to promote education for girls and empower women, especially in Muslim communities.

Malala became a global icon for her advocacy of girls’ education in Swat Valley, where she wrote under the pseudonym Gul Makai to highlight the Taliban’s oppressive policies. On October 9, 2012, she survived a life-threatening attack by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while returning home from school with her friends Kainat and Shazia. Critically injured, she was evacuated abroad for treatment and has since visited Pakistan only a few times.

Ahead of the event, Malala expressed her excitement on X (formerly Twitter), stating her commitment to advocating for girls’ education and holding the Taliban accountable for their actions against Afghan women and girls. The summit will bring together Muslim leaders from around the world to discuss critical issues affecting education in conflict-affected regions.

The Malala Fund, her global charity focused on education initiatives, confirmed her attendance. Since its establishment, the organization has worked to provide educational opportunities to girls in marginalized communities.

This visit highlights Malala’s continued dedication to ensuring every girl has the right to education and emphasizes the urgency of addressing barriers to education in regions impacted by extremism and inequality.