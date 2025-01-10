Gold price hikes by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices increased in both the international and local markets on Friday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce rose by $11, reaching $2,676. This surge led to a hike in gold prices in local markets on Friday.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,100, reaching Rs279,400, while the price per 10 grams rose by Rs943, reaching Rs239,540.

In contrast, the price of silver remained unchanged, with one tola priced at Rs3,350 and 10 grams at Rs2,872.08.