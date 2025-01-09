Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs278,300 per tola on Thursday against its sale at Rs277,000 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,114 to Rs238,597 from Rs237,483 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs218,714 from Rs217,693.

The prices of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,665 from $2,652, the Association reported.