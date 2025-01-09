Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Electricity prices may drop by Rs10-12 per unit amid ongoing IPP talks: Leghari

ISLAMABAD – Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari stated that discussions with the IMF are underway, and electricity costs could be reduced by Rs10-12 per unit.

Speaking to media representatives at Parliament House, he highlighted that negotiations with IPPs have already benefited the public, lowering electricity costs and saving Rs. 1,100 billion.

Leghari added that the next phase of negotiations will involve government power plants. All agreements with IPPs will be reviewed, leading to significant savings for the public. Fifteen additional IPP agreements will be presented to the cabinet for review.

Addressing K-Electric’s multi-year tariff, Leghari noted that the company has demanded an excessive amount, which should be reduced. NEPRA will make a decision considering the public’s best interests.

He also discussed the “Kunda Culture” issue in a meeting with the KP Chief Minister, criticizing the provincial government’s poor performance in tackling power theft. Despite agreements to open electricity supplies to high-theft feeders, administrative support was lacking, causing a Rs. 6 billion loss.

Leghari revealed that agreements with five IPPs have ended, and eight biomass-based power tariffs have been revised with cabinet approval. Ongoing discussions with 16 IPPs will soon shift focus to government power plants, aiming for further cost reductions.

Regarding K-Electric, Leghari claimed the company is seeking an unjustified Rs. 500 billion profit over the next five to seven years, which NEPRA must assess. This decision will also impact consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

