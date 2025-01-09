Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Malala Yousafzai to attend international girls’ education conference in Islamabad

Malala Yousafzai To Attend International Girls Education Conference In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel laureate, will visit Pakistan to attend a two-day international conference on girls’ education in Islamabad on January 11-12. The conference, “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,” aims to address the educational challenges girls face in Muslim communities globally and explore solutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will deliver the keynote address, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to girls’ education and gender equality.

The event will gather over 150 dignitaries, including ministers, ambassadors, and representatives from organizations like UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

The conference will conclude with the signing of the Islamabad Declaration, emphasising the Muslim community’s shared commitment to empowering girls through education and promoting sustainable educational reforms.

All four provincial education ministers and chief ministers will attend, and the Afghan government has also been invited to participate.

Malala, who was shot by the Taliban at 15 for advocating girls’ education, last visited Pakistan in October 2022, when she toured flood-affected areas.

Malala Yousafzai blasts Afghan Taliban for banning women s education

