Muhammad Asif beats Naseem Akhtar to reach SARC Snooker Championship final

COLOMBO – World Champion Muhammad Asif defeated fellow countryman Muhammad Naseem Akhtar after a tough contest to secure a spot in the final of the SARC Snooker Championship.

In the first semi-final of the championship, ongoing in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Muhammad Asif overcame former World Junior Champion Muhammad Naseem Akhtar 3-5 after a hard-fought battle, setting his sights on the title.

Muhammad Naseem Akhtar had reached the semi-final by defeating Indian player Kamal Chawla 2-4.

In the final on Friday, Muhammad Asif will face Sri Lanka’s Taha Irshad, who triumphed 3-5 over Nepal’s Ankit Man in the second semi-final after a challenging match.