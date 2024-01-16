Three changes as Pakistan announce squad for 3rd T20 against New Zealand

Pakistan disclosed on Tuesday its playing eleven for the upcoming third T20I match against New Zealand scheduled for tomorrow in Dunedin.
Usama Mir and Aamer Jamal have been omitted from the squad, while Abbas Afridi has been sidelined due to a low-grade abdominal wall muscle strain, as per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The PCB stated that Abbas Afridi’s scan revealed no significant injury, and he will be managed symptomatically, with a decision on his availability for the last two games to be made later.
Despite the setback, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Mohammad Nawaz, and Zaman Khan are set to feature in the third T20I against New Zealand.
🚨 Pakistan's playing XI for the third T20I 🚨#NZvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/eMkUcP1l1L— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 16, 2024
In the previous encounter, New Zealand secured a 21-run victory over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international, taking a 2-0 series lead. Although Abbas Afridi’s absence is a considerable blow to the team, the PCB expressed hope for his return in the upcoming matches.
New Zealand’s win came at a cost, as captain Kane Williamson retired hurt with a hamstring injury during batting, casting doubt on his participation in the remaining matches of the five-match series.
Pakistan’s Playing XI for the third T20I comprises Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Mohammad Nawaz, and Zaman Khan.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.