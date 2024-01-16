Three changes as Pakistan announce squad for 3rd T20 against New Zealand

Pakistan disclosed on Tuesday its playing eleven for the upcoming third T20I match against New Zealand scheduled for tomorrow in Dunedin.

Usama Mir and Aamer Jamal have been omitted from the squad, while Abbas Afridi has been sidelined due to a low-grade abdominal wall muscle strain, as per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB stated that Abbas Afridi’s scan revealed no significant injury, and he will be managed symptomatically, with a decision on his availability for the last two games to be made later.

Despite the setback, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Mohammad Nawaz, and Zaman Khan are set to feature in the third T20I against New Zealand.

In the previous encounter, New Zealand secured a 21-run victory over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international, taking a 2-0 series lead. Although Abbas Afridi’s absence is a considerable blow to the team, the PCB expressed hope for his return in the upcoming matches.

New Zealand’s win came at a cost, as captain Kane Williamson retired hurt with a hamstring injury during batting, casting doubt on his participation in the remaining matches of the five-match series.

Pakistan’s Playing XI for the third T20I comprises Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Mohammad Nawaz, and Zaman Khan.