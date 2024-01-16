Attack on Lakki Marwat police station thwarted

LAKKI MARWAT – The district police successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on the Peezo police station.
The attempted attack unfolded when terrorists opened fire and tried to target the police station using hand grenades. Prompt retaliatory fire from the police personnel forced the assailants to flee, resulting in no casualties, according to the police.
In a separate incident earlier in the day, an assault on the 15 Police post at Gundi Chowk was also prevented, stated the police.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has experienced a concerning upsurge in terrorist activities over the past few years, with significant incidents occurring since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan in 2021. The deteriorating law and order situation, particularly in southern districts, has witnessed an escalation in attacks on police, security forces, and civilians.
With a crucial general election scheduled for February 8, the military has intensified operations against terror outfits and individuals, particularly within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Recent intelligence-based operations resulted in the elimination of four terrorists in Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.
In 2023 alone, the region experienced 586 terror attacks, with 17% attributed to banned outfits such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Daesh, and others. Simultaneously, security forces carried out 197 operations against outlawed elements, resulting in the deaths of 537-545 individuals associated with such activities.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
