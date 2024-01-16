Search

Attack on Lakki Marwat police station thwarted

01:46 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
Attack on Lakki Marwat police station thwarted

LAKKI MARWAT – The district police successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on the Peezo police station.

The attempted attack unfolded when terrorists opened fire and tried to target the police station using hand grenades. Prompt retaliatory fire from the police personnel forced the assailants to flee, resulting in no casualties, according to the police.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, an assault on the 15 Police post at Gundi Chowk was also prevented, stated the police.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has experienced a concerning upsurge in terrorist activities over the past few years, with significant incidents occurring since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan in 2021. The deteriorating law and order situation, particularly in southern districts, has witnessed an escalation in attacks on police, security forces, and civilians.

With a crucial general election scheduled for February 8, the military has intensified operations against terror outfits and individuals, particularly within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Recent intelligence-based operations resulted in the elimination of four terrorists in Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.

In 2023 alone, the region experienced 586 terror attacks, with 17% attributed to banned outfits such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Daesh, and others. Simultaneously, security forces carried out 197 operations against outlawed elements, resulting in the deaths of 537-545 individuals associated with such activities.

