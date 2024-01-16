Google launches election search trends page in Pakistan ahead of Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is all set to go to the polls on February 8, 2024 for its general election with online searches about political parties, their candidates and related topic hitting their peak.

In order to make the access of data to people in Pakistan easy, Google has launched a dedicated page titled Google Trends Pakistan General Elections.

The page is not a poll or survey and does not provide information about voting interaction. It however reflects search behaviour of public. A spike in searches of a particular topic does not reflect the popularity of a political party.

It features data about search interest in selected parties, elections, economic topics, health, foreign policy and others.

The charts of this Google page can be uploaded on any website and they will update automatically.