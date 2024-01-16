Visa made mandatory for Afghan truckers at Torkham crossing

Search

Web Desk
03:51 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani authorities have made it mandatory for truckers from Afghanistan to carry a visa while entering the country.

Officials from both sides recently met at the Torkham border and decided in principle that passports and visas should be required for transit from both countries from drivers of commercial vehicles at the border.

These measures are aimed at stabilizing trade legally, improving security and preventing smuggling and the fresh decision is being hailed by traders and truck drivers.

It bears mentioning that the trade at the border came to a halt last Friday when the border officials engaged in a dispute related to visas.

Pakistan tightened the border regulations last year under which it was made compulsory for Afghan truck drivers to carry a passport for crossing into the Pakistani side.

However, as all of the Afghan drivers don't possess the travel document, the trade was suspended recently with officials on both sides trading barbs.

Afghan border official Abdul Jabbar Hekmat confirmed in a statement that Torkham was closed to commercial truck drivers without visas from Pakistani authorities.

On the other hand, Pakistani officials denied that a visa requirement had been imposed, but confirmed that the border had been shut when Afghan counterparts were informed truck drivers could only cross with a valid passport.

The Pakistani side elaborated that the need for a passport for crossing the border had been agreed upon in meetings between Afghan and Pakistani authorities, blaming Afghan border officials for having closed down border trade. 

The visa regulation between the two countries has been tightened in recent months as part of the Pakistani government's ambitious crackdown against illegal refugees.

The government of Pakistan had announced that by November 1st, 2023, illegal refugees would either have to leave the country themselves or they would be deported.

The trade at the Torkham border had halted in previous months over visa regulations; however, after negotiations at the senior level, it was resumed. 

The Pakistani government cites security and economic challenges as a reason for such a crackdown against illegal refugees, the victims of which also include Afghan refugees.

On the other hand, Afghanistan denies any role in subversive activities in Pakistan and pushes rights groups to help stop deportation.

