Search

Immigration

China to allow visa-free entry to another country, confirms PM

Web Desk
08:34 PM | 13 Jun, 2024
China to allow visa-free entry to another country, confirms PM

BEIJING - In a significant development aimed at cementing bilateral relations, China has announced to offer visa-free entry to New Zealand.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced on Thursday that the country will extend unilateral visa-free privileges to New Zealand. The announcement came during talks between Li and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

During the discussions, Premier Li emphasized the importance of enhancing ease of travel between the two nations, expressing China's hope for New Zealand to reciprocate by offering greater convenience for Chinese citizens visiting the island nation.

Although China has offered visa-free entry to scores of countries, the fresh decision underscores the ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties and promote tourism exchanges between China and New Zealand.

As both countries continue to explore more sectors for collaboration, the extension of visa-free status is expected to facilitate smoother travel procedures and enhance greater people-to-people exchanges in the future.

China not only faced criticism for its handling of Covid-19 but also faced economic brunt due to social distancing protocols which brought travel to a standstill. Soon after the restrictions were lifted, the country opened up to the outside world and offered visa-free entry to countries including Malaysia, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. 

China has also signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand permanently from March this year and the country is still looking for ways to attract more and more tourists from across the world.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:56 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Four Muslim countries explore visa-free entry for Russians: Details ...

08:34 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

China to allow visa-free entry to another country, confirms PM

08:23 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Has UK banned Pakistani banks for student visa applications? Here's ...

08:11 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

UAE unveils one day test for driver's license: Check eligibility here

08:42 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Australia tightens Student Visa rules further and here are the ...

08:28 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

KP govt launches helicopter safari service to boost tourism

Immigration

09:26 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

UAE's work permit, residency visa documentation slashed to 5 days ...

08:18 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia introduces air taxi service as Hajj season begins

01:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia registers record-breaking year for travel and tourism

08:08 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

This airline is offering turbulence victims compensation: Details ...

12:55 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

UK, Schengen visa: Here's how much Pakistani applicants paid for ...

04:06 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Japan to deport asylum seekers as fresh legislation takes effect: ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:00 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team faces treason case

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 13 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.94 312.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: