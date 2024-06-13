China to allow visa-free entry to another country, confirms PM

BEIJING - In a significant development aimed at cementing bilateral relations, China has announced to offer visa-free entry to New Zealand.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced on Thursday that the country will extend unilateral visa-free privileges to New Zealand. The announcement came during talks between Li and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

During the discussions, Premier Li emphasized the importance of enhancing ease of travel between the two nations, expressing China's hope for New Zealand to reciprocate by offering greater convenience for Chinese citizens visiting the island nation.

Although China has offered visa-free entry to scores of countries, the fresh decision underscores the ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties and promote tourism exchanges between China and New Zealand.

As both countries continue to explore more sectors for collaboration, the extension of visa-free status is expected to facilitate smoother travel procedures and enhance greater people-to-people exchanges in the future.

China not only faced criticism for its handling of Covid-19 but also faced economic brunt due to social distancing protocols which brought travel to a standstill. Soon after the restrictions were lifted, the country opened up to the outside world and offered visa-free entry to countries including Malaysia, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.

China has also signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand permanently from March this year and the country is still looking for ways to attract more and more tourists from across the world.