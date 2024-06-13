Search

Web Desk
09:00 PM | 13 Jun, 2024
Pakistan cricket team faces treason case
Source: PCB

A lawyer in Gujranwala has filed a petition seeking treason charges against Pakistan's national cricket team due to their lackluster performance in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup.

The team's performance has been under scrutiny since their poor showing in last year's Asia Cup and their disappointing defeat to Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup in India. Their inconsistency, especially in crucial matches, has led to public and media criticism regarding their strategies, selections, and individual performances. This court case follows two consecutive losses to the USA and India in the T20 World Cup.

"The petitioner expressed deep concern over the disappointing performance of the national cricket team, calling it a waste of money and a betrayal of the nation’s trust," reported a local news channel. "The petition accuses the team of risking millions of rupees and the nation’s integrity, alleging that players and management prioritized financial gain over the country's honor."

The petition highlights the severe disappointment caused to fans, particularly during the matches against the USA and India, and calls for a ban on the team until a thorough inquiry is conducted by the interior secretary and a comprehensive report is completed.

The lawyer is calling for treason charges against skipper Babar Azam and other team members. The court has requested a report from the police on the registration of the case, with a directive to file it by June 21.

Pakistan cricket team faces treason case

Pakistan cricket team faces treason case

