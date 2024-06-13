Four Muslim countries explore visa-free entry for Russians: Details inside

MOSCOW - As many as four Muslim countries are set to offer Russia visa-free entry as part of the initiatives to attract tourists and spur the economy.

Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov confirmed on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman are in the final stages of inking a visa-free travel agreement for Russian nationals.

Russia has faced sanctions from European powers especially after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the country faced difficulties in terms of travel and tourism; however, the fresh development seems to be pleasant for the Russians.

Addressing attendees at the "Travel!" tourism forum in Moscow, Reshetnikov revealed that negotiations were also underway with Malaysia and Myanmar in Southeast Asia, Kommersant newspaper reported.

The pro-tourism move aligns with Russia's strategy to boost tourism revenue and increase the sector's contribution to the country's GDP. With the goal of increasing tourism's share of the GDP to 5% by 2030, up from 2.8% in 2023, Reshetnikov emphasized the importance of streamlining visa processes and reducing associated costs to attract more foreign visitors.

In addition to visa reforms, Reshetnikov highlighted collaborative initiatives with China and Iran to facilitate group entry, while also exploring partnership opportunities with India to negotiate intergovernmental agreements related to tourism.

The minister also elaborated that the government was looking for partners in Saudi Arabia to help launch a payment card for foreign tourists visiting the country dubbed "Tourist Card" with the option of funds transfer.

According to the details, the card would be utilized for purchases in Russia, with any remaining balance transferred back to the account holder upon departure. Admitting that the payment issues were prevailing, the minister called on Saudi financial institutions to lend support in implementing the project.

It is to be highlighted that an official statement from Kuwait, Suadi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain is still awaited about the visa-free liberty being explored for Russian tourists.