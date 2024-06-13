Search

Immigration

Four Muslim countries explore visa-free entry for Russians: Details inside

08:56 PM | 13 Jun, 2024
MOSCOW - As many as four Muslim countries are set to offer Russia visa-free entry as part of the initiatives to attract tourists and spur the economy.

Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov confirmed on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman are in the final stages of inking a visa-free travel agreement for Russian nationals.

Russia has faced sanctions from European powers especially after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the country faced difficulties in terms of travel and tourism; however, the fresh development seems to be pleasant for the Russians.  

Addressing attendees at the "Travel!" tourism forum in Moscow, Reshetnikov revealed that negotiations were also underway with Malaysia and Myanmar in Southeast Asia, Kommersant newspaper reported.

The pro-tourism move aligns with Russia's strategy to boost tourism revenue and increase the sector's contribution to the country's GDP. With the goal of increasing tourism's share of the GDP to 5% by 2030, up from 2.8% in 2023, Reshetnikov emphasized the importance of streamlining visa processes and reducing associated costs to attract more foreign visitors.

In addition to visa reforms, Reshetnikov highlighted collaborative initiatives with China and Iran to facilitate group entry, while also exploring partnership opportunities with India to negotiate intergovernmental agreements related to tourism.

The minister also elaborated that the government was looking for partners in Saudi Arabia to help launch a payment card for foreign tourists visiting the country dubbed "Tourist Card" with the option of funds transfer.

According to the details, the card would be utilized for purchases in Russia, with any remaining balance transferred back to the account holder upon departure. Admitting that the payment issues were prevailing, the minister called on Saudi financial institutions to lend support in implementing the project.

It is to be highlighted that an official statement from Kuwait, Suadi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain is still awaited about the visa-free liberty being explored for Russian tourists.

Immigration

09:00 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team faces treason case

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 13 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.94 312.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

