Ritz Carlton is opening resort in Thailand; Here are the details

PHUKET - Thailand's tourist hotspot dotted with beaches is getting the world famous Ritz Carlton hotel in a major push to attract the visitors.

In this regard, Marriott International has signed an agreement with Asset World Corporation to develop a Ritz-Carlton resort which is expected to open in 2025. The hotel will open after the renovation and rebranding of the existing Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa.

“We are pleased to strengthen our long-term collaboration with Asset World Corporation to rebrand and reposition our existing property with today’s signing,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.

He said that they were confident that the Phuket Ritz-Carlton will be well-positioned to meet the increased demand of luxury travel, in line with the Thailand Government’s goal of attracting more discerning travelers to the Thai Kingdom.

As per the details, the resort will house 182 guestrooms, suites and private villas, along with as many as eight restaurants, bars and lounges to offer luxury to the visitors. To further adorn the beauty, three swimming pools, the signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and a fitness centre would also be a part of the facility.

Four function rooms with 544 sq m of indoor space, a 168-sq-m pre-function area and various outdoor spaces would offer corporate firms to arrange events in the scenic island of Thailand. The lcation of the facility is also prime as it is just a short distance from Phuket’s old town.

Commenting on the development, Wallapa Traisorat, CEO and president, Asset World Corp Public Company Limited, said they posed confidence in Thailand’s tourism industry.

Partnering with Marriott International to bring the world-renowned Ritz-Carlton brand to the country will not only strengthen Phuket as a world-class tourism destination but also continue the development of Thailand as a global sustainable tourism leader.

“AWC is firmly committed to positioning the destination as a leader in sustainability, ensuring that we create true value for the environment, surrounding communities, and long-term stable growth. We aim to develop The Ritz-Carlton, Phuket in line with LEED and WELL green building standards, prioritising energy saving and circular economy on waste management, helping to move Thailand toward becoming a global sustainability destination.”

The hotel will offer a comfort-laden luxurious place to not only visitors but also multi-million dollar firms who have to arrange trainings, seminars and workshops.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC was formed in 1983 and has been growing ever since. The hotel also made headlines across the world after it was revealed that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman had confined dozens of Saudi prince in a Ritz Carlton facility in Riyadh in a massive purge in 2017, the details of which emerged later.