This top-hit movie in China is affecting tourism in Thailand: Details inside

BEIJING - A movie that is a top hit in China is affecting the tourism industry of Thailand, raising concerns amongst the tour operators as hoteling industry as well.

The movie named ‘No More Bets’ portrays the story of human trafficking set in Thailand but it is not rooted in reality in toto; however, it is stoking irrational fears of the risks of getting caught up in trafficking.

‘No More Bets’ is about trafficking workers for online scam factories and has been trending in China but at the same time, it is portraying Thailand as dangerous and risky for tourists.

The film has prompted viral rumors on social media that tourists could be abducted in Thailand though the film is fictionalised as evidenced by the storyline.

Interestingly, ‘No Bets’ was released a few weeks ago but it has garnered the attention of everyone and is the third highest-grossing movie of the year in China.

Despite the popularity of the movie directed by Shen Ao and produced by Ning Hao, there have been no large documented reports of tourists being abducted while traveling in Thailand.

The effect of the movie on the tourism sector was also confirmed by Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents who said traveler numbers have declined by reaction to the movie.

“Incidents may not actually occur in Thailand, but Thailand becomes a target,” he said.

It bears mentioning that Thailand welcomed more than 10 million Chinese visitors each year before the pandemic and is expecting a recovery of tourism; however, the movie is apparently denting the credibility of the country.

Since the start of the current year, only 2.3 million Chinese tourists have arrived in Thailand. Last week the Thai government announced temporary visa-free travel for Chinese travellers to restart the flow of tourists.

Chinese tourists have already been assured of safety by the Thai embassy in Beijing which released a statement earlier this year that visitors in the country were safe.

Besides Thailand, the movie - which shows characters drawn into the devious web of criminal overlord Lu (Eric Wang Chuanjun) - is affecting inbound tourism to Cambodia also.