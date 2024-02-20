Passport mandatory for travel, affirms minister as protest continues in Balochistan

QUETTA - Caretaker Information Minister of Balochistan, Jan Achakzai said on Tuesday that the requirement of a passport for travel is a decision of the state and the policy in this regard would not be hindered.

The minister was commenting on the protests that are ongoing in Balochistan against the one-document regime recently implemented by the government.

Jan Achakzai said that it was necessary to intervene after a provocation to block the passport office; the statement comes as police arrested at least 20 individuals who staged a sit-in outside a passport office against the one-document regime in Chaman city of Balochistan.

The protests began after the government decided to implement a one-document regime for the international border against the wishes of the locals and the traders.

Though the protest has been ongoing for weeks now, the fresh arrests included the spokesperson for the sit-in Sadiq Achakzai. The Chaman Parlat committee had announced a shutter-down strike against the administration’s actions.

Jan Achakzai also affirmed that the local elders are being engaged to address the issues of the protesters, adding that the protesters had been allowed to protest in recent months, however, the administration took action after the protesters took the law into their hands, Aaj TV reported.

Meanwhile, the protesters also blocked the Kozak Top (Khojak Pass) as a massive contingent of FC Force was deployed in the area to control the situation.

The protests began on October 20th last year and has also impacted bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, including transit trade.

The government had decided that the current system under which individuals can cross the border using the Afghan national identity card or Tazkira would be replaced and aligned with border-crossing regulations observed with other countries, triggering outcry in the area.

Those who oppose the one document regime contend that there is no factory in the border district of Chaman and trade is impacted as a result of the mandatory travel document.