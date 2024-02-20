Passport mandatory for travel, affirms minister as protest continues in Balochistan

QUETTA - Caretaker Information Minister of Balochistan, Jan Achakzai said on Tuesday that the requirement of a passport for travel is a decision of the state and the policy in this regard would not be hindered.
The minister was commenting on the protests that are ongoing in Balochistan against the one-document regime recently implemented by the government.
Jan Achakzai said that it was necessary to intervene after a provocation to block the passport office; the statement comes as police arrested at least 20 individuals who staged a sit-in outside a passport office against the one-document regime in Chaman city of Balochistan.
The protests began after the government decided to implement a one-document regime for the international border against the wishes of the locals and the traders.
Though the protest has been ongoing for weeks now, the fresh arrests included the spokesperson for the sit-in Sadiq Achakzai. The Chaman Parlat committee had announced a shutter-down strike against the administration’s actions.
Jan Achakzai also affirmed that the local elders are being engaged to address the issues of the protesters, adding that the protesters had been allowed to protest in recent months, however, the administration took action after the protesters took the law into their hands, Aaj TV reported.
Meanwhile, the protesters also blocked the Kozak Top (Khojak Pass) as a massive contingent of FC Force was deployed in the area to control the situation.
The protests began on October 20th last year and has also impacted bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, including transit trade.
The government had decided that the current system under which individuals can cross the border using the Afghan national identity card or Tazkira would be replaced and aligned with border-crossing regulations observed with other countries, triggering outcry in the area.
Those who oppose the one document regime contend that there is no factory in the border district of Chaman and trade is impacted as a result of the mandatory travel document.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.