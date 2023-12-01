Sigh of relief for flyers as PIA accounts unfrozen by FBR

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan International Airlines' accounts were unfrozen by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday after the issue of non-payment of outstanding dues was settled.
The tax body had blocked the bank accounts of the carrier over non-payment but the move was surprisingly taken when the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team was visiting Pakistan for a safety audit of the carrier.
In a notification issued in this regard, the FBR’s deputy commissioner for Inland Revenue stated that the earlier notice issued was withdrawn and the bank accounts of the carrier were detached with immediate effect.
The tax regulator has highlighted that the said de-attachment did not bar the department from pursuing “recovery proceedings” under the relevant laws.
Meanwhile, PIA's spokesperson Abdullah Khan confirmed that the FBR has ordered the unfreezing of the airline’s accounts across the country, adding that the national carrier and FBR’s Large Tax Unit were in constant contact to resolve the issue, Dawn reported.
The national carrier of the country has been facing back-to-back blows in recent weeks. Apart from the tax woes, the carrier also faces challenges in managing fuel supply and Pakistan State Oil had recently threatened to stop the airline’s oil supply if outstanding dues were not settled.
This is not the first time that the fuel supply of the airline is facing issues. A few weeks ago, Pakistan State Oil had actually halted the supply of the fuel resulting in the cancelation or delay of over 300 flights for domestic or international routes.
The federal government has also decided to privatise the loss-making Pakistan International Airlines for which a consultant has also been hired and privatisation minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad has advocated the privatisation of the carrier in the backdrop of the multifaceted challenges being faced by the national carrier.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
