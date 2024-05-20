Search

Saudi Arabia clarifies condition for getting Umrah permit as Hajj season nears

Saudi Arabia clarifies condition for getting Umrah permit as Hajj season nears

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has announced fresh regulations regarding the Umrah permit for pilgrims from across the world as the Hajj season draws near.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that Umrah permits will not be issued to those who do not have a confirmed Hajj permit during the period from May 24 to June 26th  (Dhul Qada 16 until Dhul-Hijjah 20).

The measure aims to streamline the pilgrimage process for Hajj pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia from different countries and is set to ensure smoother proceedings for pilgrims as they perform the spiritual journey.

In a related development, the Ministry of Interior has recently unveiled strict measures against violators, including Saudi citizens, expatriates, and visitors, who attempt to enter Makkah without a valid Hajj permit. 

As per the announcement, fines amounting to SR10,000 will be imposed on offenders caught between Dhul Qada 25 and Dhul Hijjah 14th. These penalties extend to various locations, encompassing the holy city of Makkah, the Central Haram Area, and key pilgrimage sites such as Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

The ministry has underscored its commitment to enforcing these regulations, signaling a zero-tolerance policy towards non-compliance. Interestingly, repeat offenders will also face escalated fines of up to SR100,000, coupled with deportation for expatriates and bans on re-entry. 

It bears mentioning that the government of Saudi Arabia would be welcoming over 2 million pilgrims from across the world for which the kingdom has made arrangements.

The government has also confirmed that pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia would be displaying special tags that would help the authorities find illegal pilgrims.

As the Hajj season begins shortly, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially launched a tag to be displayed by legal pilgrims to access holy sites during the pilgrimage.

In this regard, the Minister of Hajj, Tawfik Al Rabiah launched the Nusuk Card which contains comprehensive data on each pilgrim.

There is also a digital version of the card - available on Saudi apps Nusuk and Tawakklana -  and the pilgrims must display the card to get access to the holy places and move in and around the kingdom.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia have defined the Nusuk Card as an official printed card aimed to filter legal pilgrims at the holy places from others. 

