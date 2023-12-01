Gold sees decline in Pakistan in line with international trend

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed a decline in domestic market of Pakistan in line with drop in international prices on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs220,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went down by Rs429 to drop to Rs189,043.

In international market, the price of the precious metal declined by $4 to settle at $2,060 per ounce.

A day earlier, gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday after registering consecutive gains in previous couple of days.

The per tola gold price stands at Rs221,000 while the 10-gram price is unchanged as Rs189,472.