BYD officially announces the brand launch on 17th August in Pakistan together with Mega Motor Co. 

05:53 PM | 5 Aug, 2024
LAHORE – BYD, the world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, will join forces with Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), to host a grand brand launch on 17th August in Pakistan, officially showcasing BYD passenger cars to the Pakistani market.

Billboards hinting at the formal launch of BYD have been sighted across major metropolitan cities in the country. Since the strategic partnership was announced in March, this collaboration aims to introduce fully electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, marking the entry of the world’s New Energy Vehicle sales champion in 2022 and 2023 into the Pakistani market. This milestone venture is expected to redefine Pakistan's automotive landscape, providing cutting-edge NEV solutions to a market eager for sustainable and energy-efficient transportation options.

BYD is renowned for its pioneering work in new energy electric vehicle production, having surpassed global competitors in 2022 and 2023 to become the leading seller of new energy vehicles. Since achieving the roll-off of its 1 millionth new energy vehicle in May 2021, BYD has reached the impressive milestone of 8 millionth vehicles in just over three years, becoming the world’s first automobile brand to hit this milestone. The upcoming brand launch in Pakistan on 17th August will showcase a range of BYD’s latest models.

Aly Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Mega Motor Co., commented, “The partnership with BYD reflects Mega Motor Co.’s vision to support the national economy and contribute to reversing the impacts of climate change that affect Pakistan every year. We are also delighted to play our part in fulfilling the government’s vision of increasing the number of new energy vehicles on the roads and reducing the use of fossil fuels. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Pakistan’s automotive industry and our collective efforts towards a sustainable future.”

This partnership not only brings BYD's innovative new energy vehicles to Pakistan but also includes plans to establish a comprehensive charging infrastructure, which is a critical component for the widespread adoption of NEVs. This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s goals to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance energy efficiency in its transportation sector. BYD will continue to commit to offering advanced technology and high-quality services, helping Pakistan achieve its sustainable development goals.

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 5 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.80 186.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

