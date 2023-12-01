WATCH: Yashma Gill and Hania Aamir hit the gym

The dynamic duo of Lollywood, Yashma Gill and Hania Aamir, truly embody the essence of lifelong gym bros.

In a recent social media update on their individual Instagram stories, the pair showcased their camaraderie with a series of entertaining videos. One particularly amusing clip captured Hania's attempt at mastering the Russian twist exercise with a medicine ball, providing a delightful glimpse into their fun-filled gym sessions.

There was even selfie that was captioned "lives were risked".

On the work front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Meanwhile, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, and Azmaish.